Public transport disrupted by strikes across most of the Netherlands

A man enters a station in Hengelo, the Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2026. Regional public transport services across most of the country were disrupted by strikes on Wednesday for demanding better working conditions and employee welfare. (Photo: Xinhua)

People are seen at a platform in Hengelo, the Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2026. Regional public transport services across most of the country were disrupted by strikes on Wednesday for demanding better working conditions and employee welfare. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman is seen at a platform in Hengelo, the Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2026. Regional public transport services across most of the country were disrupted by strikes on Wednesday for demanding better working conditions and employee welfare. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man is seen at a platform in Hengelo, the Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2026. Regional public transport services across most of the country were disrupted by strikes on Wednesday for demanding better working conditions and employee welfare. (Photo: Xinhua)