Preparations underway ahead of general elections for Israel's Knesset

A worker prepares ballot boxes at a logistics center near the central Israeli city of Modiin, Oct. 14, 2026. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. All the preparations for the election are underway. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker prepares ballot boxes at a logistics center near the central Israeli city of Modiin, Oct. 14, 2026. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. All the preparations for the election are underway. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers arrange ballot boxes at a logistics center near the central Israeli city of Modiin, Oct. 14, 2026. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. All the preparations for the election are underway. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers transfer ballot boxes at a logistics center near the central Israeli city of Modiin, Oct. 14, 2026. The general elections for Israel's Knesset, the country's parliament, will be held on Oct. 27. All the preparations for the election are underway. (Photo: Xinhua)