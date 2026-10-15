Tehran Pet Hospital in Iran

A pet groomer trims a dog's fur at the Tehran Pet Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 13, 2026. Tehran Pet Hospital is the first one of its kind in the city, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for pets through its two round-the-clock branches. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member works at the Tehran Pet Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 13, 2026. Tehran Pet Hospital is the first one of its kind in the city, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for pets through its two round-the-clock branches. (Photo: Xinhua)

A dog receives rehabilitation training at the Tehran Pet Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 13, 2026. Tehran Pet Hospital is the first one of its kind in the city, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for pets through its two round-the-clock branches. (Photo: Xinhua)

A dog receives rehabilitation training at the Tehran Pet Hospital in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 13, 2026. Tehran Pet Hospital is the first one of its kind in the city, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for pets through its two round-the-clock branches. (Photo: Xinhua)