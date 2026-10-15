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Floating market on Inle Lake in Myanmar
By Xinhua Published: Oct 15, 2026 11:21 AM
Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar. (Photo: Xinhua)



Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)