Floating market on Inle Lake in Myanmar

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2026 shows a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors sell food at a floating market on Inle Lake in Nyaungshwe township in Shan state, Myanmar, Oct. 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)