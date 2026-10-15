People participate in Chinese culinary experience event in Kuwait

People participate in a Chinese culinary experience event in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 13, 2026. Titled "The Taste of China: Jiaozi (Dumpling) Experience," the event was organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait to introduce traditional Chinese food culture to local residents. More than 100 people participated in the event. (Photo: Xinhua)

People taste dumplings during a Chinese culinary experience event in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 13, 2026. Titled "The Taste of China: Jiaozi (Dumpling) Experience," the event was organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait to introduce traditional Chinese food culture to local residents. More than 100 people participated in the event. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a Chinese culinary experience event in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 13, 2026. Titled "The Taste of China: Jiaozi (Dumpling) Experience," the event was organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait to introduce traditional Chinese food culture to local residents. More than 100 people participated in the event. (Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a Chinese culinary experience event in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 13, 2026. Titled "The Taste of China: Jiaozi (Dumpling) Experience," the event was organized by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait to introduce traditional Chinese food culture to local residents. More than 100 people participated in the event. (Photo: Xinhua)