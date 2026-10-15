Chinese official investigation finds branded infant diapers do not contain toxic chemical formamide

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A multi-agency Chinese investigation has found no formamide in infant diapers, ending months of public concern after some media reports claimed the toxic chemical was present in a few popular diaper brands.On the basis of all available evidence, authorities said they found no health hazards caused by the claimed formamide in infant diapers.The State Administration for Market Regulation said on Thursday that the probe was launched jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission, and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration to examine viral social media allegations that certain diaper brands contained formamide.The investigation was launched in June, days after intense public concern triggered by an investigative media report published on June 18 by the Beijing-based Economic Information Daily, which claimed that certain diaper products made by Huggies, Bibabebe and Babycare tested "positive" for formamide, a toxic substance.Investigators sampled 368 finished batches of diapers covering 180 brands from 168 Chinese producers, including contract manufacturers. Samples were sent to independent authoritative labs. No formamide was detected in any of them.All audited manufacturers complied with national hygiene rules for disinfection-related production. Inspectors found no evidence formamide was contained in raw materials for diaper production, authorities said.The official investigation also found multiple labs that earlier reported positive results had loose standards, omitted parallel samples, used flawed tests and erased raw data.Experts from major hospitals re-tested the blood samples previously checked by the third-party lab and found no formamide was contained.Chinese regulators warned that formamide testing requires strict professional laboratory practices, and any assessment of its health impacts must be handled cautiously. Authorities will keep tightening oversight of products for infants, while encouraging public oversight to safeguard product safety.Global Times