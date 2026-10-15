UAE Space Economy Survey: Spending rises 27.1% to AE$5.52 bn as commercial activity and national talent expand

The UAE space economy recorded a 27.1 percent growth in total spending, reaching AE$5.52 billion, according to the latest Space Economic Survey released by the UAE Space Agency in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre. The results of the 2025 survey, which measures 2024 activity, also highlight the role of commercial investment and a growing workforce in developing a competitive, knowledge-based economy.



Announced at the Space Economic Survey Workshop in Dubai, the findings show that the commercial sector accounted for 48 percent of total space economy spending, equivalent to AE$2.64 billion. Together, the findings demonstrate the sector's growing economic weight and provide an evidence base for policies that support investment, enterprise and talent.



The survey recorded 1,495 Emiratis working in the sector, an increase of 27.9 percent compared with the previous survey. The number of young people aged 15 to 35 working in the sector reached 1,333, up 29.5 percent. Women accounted for 33.5 percent of the sector's workforce, with female employment increasing by 83.9 percent. Together, these indicators point to an expanding talent base supporting the industry's development.



Conducted annually, the Space Economic Survey is the national reference for measuring the size, performance and economic contribution of the UAE space sector. Its coverage extends from core space companies to organizations that use space-derived data, capturing economic activity across the wider ecosystem.





