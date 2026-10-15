IT sector’s share of Russia’s GDP doubles in six years

The IT sector's share of Russia's GDP has more than doubled over the past six years. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Secretariat Dmitry Grigorenko. His remarks are quoted on the government's website.



Revenue from accredited IT companies, including marketplaces, online educational platforms and integrators, reached 5.9 trillion roubles ($70.1 billion) in the first half of 2026. Over three years, this figure has risen by 68 percent. The domestic software register now contains 32,000 solutions - a fivefold increase over the past six years. Exports of Russian IT services grew by 15 percent in 2025.



"Today, the IT sector is one of the key drivers of the Russian economy. Over the past six years, the digital sector's contribution to economic development has doubled. We have moved on from import substitution to creating our own competitive IT solutions, which demonstrate high quality. We have our own artificial intelligence models, mapping software, antivirus programs, a Web browser and digital platforms," said Grigorenko.





