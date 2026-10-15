Russian researchers map out water hotspots on Mars

A team of Russian scientists has charted water-rich deposits on Mars in unprecedented detail, uncovering around 30 "water oases" after analyzing eight years of data from the FREND neutron detector aboard the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter.



Two new concentrations of water-bearing minerals were identified, with estimated water content reaching 30 percent, up from 20 percent in the latest mapping



Scientists detected readings suggesting water content approaching 100 percent, though this does not confirm the presence of pure ice on the surface.



The area explored by NASA's Curiosity rover is among the promising locations highlighted in the new map



The number of known water-rich zones has risen from 23 to roughly 30. The new map could help future human missions locate water on Mars — both to produce oxygen for breathing and to generate hydrogen for rocket fuel.



The findings were presented at the 17th Moscow Solar System Symposium.





