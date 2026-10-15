Brands in Chinese mainland cut ties with Kevin Tsai, signal potential legal action after appearance with ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist

An ERDOS clothing store in Shanghai Photo: VCG

Several brands operating in the Chinese mainland, including ERDOS and Leapmotor, have cut ties with Taiwan regional entertainer Kevin Tsai Kang-yong, removing promotional materials featuring him and reserving the rights to take legal action against Tsai after his appearance at a campaign event for a diehard "Taiwan independence" separatist sparked widespread criticism.In the latest development, Chinese clothing brand Inner Mongolia Erdos Garment Co said in a statement that it remains firmly committed to the one-China principle and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory."We firmly oppose any 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and will never tolerate any words or actions that hurt the national sentiment. National sovereignty and territorial integrity are an inviolable bottom line," the statement said.Noting that Tsai had only served as a host at a previous one-off event, had no long-term partnership and cannot represent any stance of the company, ERDOS said that the company and its brand took immediate action to remove all relevant materials, and it also reserves the right to pursue legal action.The move follows similar actions taken by Chinese electric vehicle maker Leapmotor and Value Retail China, operator of the Bicester Collection shopping villages in China. Fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar also reportedly removed promotional materials featuring Tsai.Leapmotor said Tsai had appeared in the brand's previous promotional content but was not a brand spokesperson. The automaker said it had removed all related materials and reserves the right to pursue legal action against the relevant party.Value Retail China issued a bilingual statement expressing strong opposition to Tsai's "inappropriate personal conduct" and reaffirming its adherence to the one-China principle."We are deeply shocked by and firmly opposed to Kevin Tsai's recent inappropriate personal conduct. We sincerely apologise for the negative impact this incident has caused to consumers and the wider public," it said.The company noted that Tsai was solely a participant in its previous collaborative content and has no endorsement relationship with the company, and it has removed all collaborative content involving Tsai from its channels and reserve the right to pursue relevant legal responsibilities in accordance with the law.Tsai recently attended the campaign headquarters launch of Shen Pao-yang, a Democratic Progressive Party candidate for Taipei mayor, who has been designated a die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatist by mainland authorities.Asked to comment on Tsai's action, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that "we have always respected and safeguarded Taiwan compatriots' legitimate freedom of speech and expression. But there is no room for ambiguity on matters of fundamental principle."Chen further stated that safeguarding national reunification and opposing "Taiwan independence" represent the shared will of all Chinese people, and no individual or force can benefit from the mainland's development while colluding with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and playing a double game.Tsai's action also prompted widespread criticism online. A growing number of netizens have urged brands to step up scrutiny of the political motives of relevant entertainers. A netizen wrote: "Any entertainer seeking commercial opportunities in China must respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is non-negotiable."Global Times