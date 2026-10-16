70 years on, China's Canton Fair highlights innovation, intelligence in global trade

Overseas buyers take photos outside the venue of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened to visitors in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, with more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and about 340,000 overseas buyers expected to attend.Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality.The Canton Fair is one of the world's few one-stop trade platforms offering a complete range of products with convenience and efficiency, while bringing together the latest products and technologies.

Overseas buyers communicate during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

About 64 percent of exhibitors apply new technologies such as the industrial internet and artificial intelligence (AI). New and green products account for 23.2 percent and 26 percent of the exhibits, respectively, with both hitting record highs, and more than 700 new-product launch events will be held.The fair has further enhanced its digital and intelligent operations, introducing 22 smart application scenarios and 16 AI applications for the first time, while booth navigation now covers the entire venue. "We have always worked together with exhibitors and buyers to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system and promote the building of an open world economy," said Zhu Yong, director of the China Foreign Trade Center.The 140th Canton Fair runs in three phases in Guangzhou from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4.Over the past 70 years, the Canton Fair has grown into China's largest and longest-running international trade event, with the most complete product range, the largest number of buyers and the highest transaction volume.