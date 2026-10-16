3 children, 1 adult killed in US Oregon elementary school shooting: media

At least three children and one adult were killed Thursday in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, U.S. state of Oregon, CBS News reported, citing law enforcement sources.



Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller said at a news briefing that police received a report at about 12:59 p.m. local time of a person firing shots into a vehicle outside the school.



Within about a minute, multiple 911 calls reported that the gunman had entered the school and begun shooting.



Police officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect shot inside the school. Authorities have not confirmed who fired the fatal shot.



The suspect was shot and killed by a bystander, law enforcement sources said.



Earlier, the police spokesperson said two people were transported to a local hospital with their conditions unknown.



The total number of victims was not clear, Miller said.

