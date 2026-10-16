Master player brings new vitality to traditional shadow puppetry in NE China's Liaoning

Xu Zilin (front) arranges stage props for shadow puppetry performance in Lingyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2026. Lingyuan shadow puppetry, a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China, comes vividly alive amid dazzling light and shadow. Movements of the puppets embody the local folk traditions, which have been passed down through generations. Xu Zilin was born in 1964 to a family that has the Lingyuan shadow puppetry as its walk of life for ages. More than 40 years of professional experience made Xu a representative inheritor of the craft and an influential figure in the trade. Many of his vocal passages have been modeled for teaching. To better promote shadow plays, Xu founded a shadow puppetry troupe and brought quality productions to the grassroots level. Over the years, Xu and his troupe have performed more than 4,000 shows in Liaoning and neighboring provinces. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People watch a shadow play in Sandaohezi Town of Lingyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 10, 2026.(Xinhua)

Xu Zilin (L) instructs one of his apprentices on shadow puppetry maneuver in Lingyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2026.(Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xu Zilin (R) discusses with his brother on the making of shadow puppets in Lingyuan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 10, 2026.(Xinhua/Li Gang)