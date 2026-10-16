6.9-magnitude quake hits Russia's Kamchatka

A magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, about 161 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the region's largest city, the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.



The quake occurred at 15:35 local time (0335 GMT) at a depth of 127.8 km.



Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said tremors were felt in parts of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Ust-Kamchatsky, Aleutsky, Vilyuchinsk and Yelizovsky.



No injuries or infrastructure damage were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

