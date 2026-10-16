Long-table banquet held in Lanxi, E China's Zhejiang to mark upcoming Double Ninth Festival

Elderly people attend a long-table banquet in Yanggang Village of Lanxi, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2026. Funded by kind-hearted people, the banquet held on Thursday was attended by more than 500 people aged 60 and above to mark the upcoming Double Ninth Festival. Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, it is an occasion to care for and send blessings to older people in China. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Elderly people attend a long-table banquet in Yanggang Village of Lanxi, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2026. Funded by kind-hearted people, the banquet held on Thursday was attended by more than 500 people aged 60 and above to mark the upcoming Double Ninth Festival. Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, it is an occasion to care for and send blessings to older people in China. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows a view of a long-table banquet held for the elderly in Yanggang Village of Lanxi, east China's Zhejiang Province. Funded by kind-hearted people, the banquet held on Thursday was attended by more than 500 people aged 60 and above to mark the upcoming Double Ninth Festival. Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, it is an occasion to care for and send blessings to older people in China. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Elderly people attend a long-table banquet in Yanggang Village of Lanxi, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 15, 2026. Funded by kind-hearted people, the banquet held on Thursday was attended by more than 500 people aged 60 and above to mark the upcoming Double Ninth Festival. Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, it is an occasion to care for and send blessings to older people in China. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows a view of a long-table banquet held for the elderly in Yanggang Village of Lanxi, east China's Zhejiang Province. Funded by kind-hearted people, the banquet held on Thursday was attended by more than 500 people aged 60 and above to mark the upcoming Double Ninth Festival. Celebrated on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, it is an occasion to care for and send blessings to older people in China. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)