Rice harvest season arrives in Tangshan, N China's Hebei

Harvesters work in a rice field in Xige Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The rice harvest season has come in Tangshan, where local farmers are seizing the good weather to advance harvesting. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A harvester works in a rice field in Xige Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The rice harvest season has come in Tangshan, where local farmers are seizing the good weather to advance harvesting. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A harvester works in a rice field in Xige Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The rice harvest season has come in Tangshan, where local farmers are seizing the good weather to advance harvesting. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Harvesters work in a rice field in Xige Township of Fengnan District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The rice harvest season has come in Tangshan, where local farmers are seizing the good weather to advance harvesting. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)