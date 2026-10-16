A glimpse of 140th Canton Fair in S China's Guangzhou

An overseas buyer views a server cabinet produced by Safewell Group, a security equipment manufacturer in China, during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened to visitors in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, with more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and about 340,000 overseas buyers expected to attend. Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality. The Canton Fair is one of the world's few one-stop trade platforms offering a complete range of products with convenience and efficiency, while bringing together the latest products and technologies. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas buyers learn about a 3D printer during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened to visitors in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, with more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and about 340,000 overseas buyers expected to attend. Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality. The Canton Fair is one of the world's few one-stop trade platforms offering a complete range of products with convenience and efficiency, while bringing together the latest products and technologies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Overseas buyers interact with a robot during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened to visitors in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, with more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and about 340,000 overseas buyers expected to attend. Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality. The Canton Fair is one of the world's few one-stop trade platforms offering a complete range of products with convenience and efficiency, while bringing together the latest products and technologies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An overseas buyer learns about a companion robot during the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The 140th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened to visitors in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, with more than 30,000 exhibiting companies and about 340,000 overseas buyers expected to attend. Serving as a barometer and wind vane of China's foreign trade, this year's fair, marking its 70th anniversary, features innovation, intelligence, greater specialization and higher quality. The Canton Fair is one of the world's few one-stop trade platforms offering a complete range of products with convenience and efficiency, while bringing together the latest products and technologies. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)