Brazil-China trade hits record $143.3 billion as bilateral economic ties expand

Photo: CFP

Trade between Brazil and China reached a record $143.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reinforcing China's position as Brazil's largest trading partner. Brazilian exports to the Chinese market totaled $84.7 billion between January and September, an increase of 12 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Imports from China rose 9.9 percent to $58.6 billion.The figures were released by Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC) and compiled by the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC), according to a report published by Valor Econômico and covered by Brasil 247.The data highlight the continued expansion of economic relations between the two countries. China remains Brazil's main export destination and its largest source of imported goods. Bilateral trade encompasses agricultural and mineral commodities, energy products, electric vehicles, industrial equipment and technological components.Brazil's exports to China remain heavily concentrated in three commodities: soybeans, crude oil and iron ore. Together, they accounted for more than 77 percent of Brazilian sales to the Chinese market between January and September.Soybeans remained the leading export product, generating $30 billion in revenue. China purchased approximately 70 percent of Brazil's total soybean shipments, underscoring the importance of Chinese demand for the Brazilian agricultural sector.Crude oil ranked second, with exports totaling $21.8 billion, a substantial increase of 49 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Iron ore also remained among Brazil's most important exports to China.Performance in the animal protein sector was mixed. Brazilian beef exports declined 8.5 percent amid the introduction of an annual import quota established by Beijing.By contrast, exports of chicken meat and offal recorded significant growth, increasing 113 percent in value and 86 percent in volume. The category climbed to seventh place among Brazil's ten largest export products to China, recording the strongest relative expansion within the group.Copper ore exports also increased, rising 7.8 percent and ranking eighth among the leading products shipped to the Chinese market.Beyond traditional commodities, Brazil-China trade has begun incorporating new agricultural products used in animal feed, creating opportunities to diversify Brazilian exports.Among the emerging products are sorghum and distillers dried grains (DDG), a byproduct of corn ethanol production widely used in animal feed.Brazilian DDG exports reached $204 million during the first nine months of 2026, with China accounting for 53 percent of the total.Commercial shipments to the Chinese market effectively began in February 2026, following the signing of a bilateral protocol in 2025.Sorghum exports also expanded following China's decision to open its market to Brazilian production after a phytosanitary agreement was signed in late 2024.Between January and September 2026, Brazilian sorghum exports to China totaled $170 million."Shipments of sorghum and DDG are particularly important at a time when China has been seeking to diversify its suppliers of animal feed products, while also increasing domestic production," said Tulio Cariello, director of content and research at the CEBC, in comments to Valor Econômico.The emergence of these products reflects new opportunities for Brazil's agricultural industry, particularly in supply chains associated with corn processing, biofuel production and animal nutrition.Strategic minerals have also become an increasingly important component of Brazil-China trade, particularly spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral used in battery manufacturing and other industrial technologies.Brazilian spodumene exports to China reached $172.3 million between January and September, representing a 339 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.China accounted for 97 percent of Brazil's total exports of the mineral, highlighting the close relationship between Brazilian production and Chinese industrial demand.The expansion comes amid growing international demand for critical minerals used in energy transition technologies, electric transportation and electricity storage systems.On the import side, electric and hybrid vehicles manufactured in China have become one of the fastest-growing segments of bilateral trade.Brazil imported $5.9 billion worth of electric vehicles, conventional hybrids and plug-in hybrids from China between January and September.These vehicles represented approximately 10 percent of Brazil's total imports from the Asian country during the period.Imports increased during the first half of the year before declining in July and August, following an increase in Brazil's vehicle import tariff to 35 percent in July. Previously, tariffs had ranged from 25 percent to 30 percent, depending on the vehicle category.Shipments nevertheless returned to significant levels in September, reflecting the continued presence of Chinese manufacturers in the Brazilian automotive market.Cariello said the expansion of Chinese automotive brands reflects a structural transformation underway in Brazil's vehicle industry."Electric cars will continue to grow in the coming months, at least until the end of the year, because China is indeed consolidating a market in Brazil. Vehicle registration figures for electrified cars in Brazil demonstrate this," he said.In addition to electric vehicles, Brazilian imports from China include chemical products, industrial machinery and advanced technological components.Herbicides ranked third among the ten most imported products from China, reflecting the importance of Chinese chemical manufacturers in supplying Brazil's agricultural industry.The semiconductor segment showed a particularly notable trend.Although the volume of imported memory chips declined 11 percent during the first nine months of 2026, their total import value increased 237 percent.The contrast between declining quantities and rising expenditure indicates a substantial increase in the average prices paid for these components.China's role in Brazil's economy extends beyond its position as the country's largest export market. Chinese industrial products, including electric vehicles, agricultural chemicals and electronic components, have become increasingly important to Brazilian businesses and consumers.With bilateral trade reaching $143.3 billion and Brazil recording a surplus of $26.1 billion through September 2026, the figures underscore the scale of economic integration between the two countries and the importance of their commercial relationship across agriculture, energy, mining, manufacturing and technology.(Reported by Brasil 247 on October 15, 2026)