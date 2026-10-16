Autumn harvest in full swing in China's Heilongjiang

A farmer operates an agricultural machine to harvest rice at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, a northeastern province known as China's "grain barn," has been in full swing. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to harvest corn at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, a northeastern province known as China's "grain barn," has been in full swing. (Photo by Gao Fugui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to harvest corn at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, a northeastern province known as China's "grain barn," has been in full swing. (Photo by Gao Fugui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to harvest corn at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, a northeastern province known as China's "grain barn," has been in full swing. (Photo by Gao Fugui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows farmers operating agricultural machines to harvest corn at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The autumn harvest in Heilongjiang, a northeastern province known as China's "grain barn," has been in full swing. (Photo by Gao Fugui/Xinhua)