Light garden opens in Warsaw, Poland

People take selfie in a light garden in Swietokrzyski Park in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 15, 2026. The year-round light garden opened on Thursday, featuring illuminated plant and butterfly installations and interactive projections that respond to visitors' movements. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows an illuminated plant installation in a light garden in Swietokrzyski Park, with the Palace of Culture and Science in the background, in Warsaw, Poland. The year-round light garden opened on Thursday, featuring illuminated plant and butterfly installations and interactive projections that respond to visitors' movements. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A man takes photos in a light garden in Swietokrzyski Park in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 15, 2026. The year-round light garden opened on Thursday, featuring illuminated plant and butterfly installations and interactive projections that respond to visitors' movements. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows an illuminated plant installation in a light garden in Swietokrzyski Park, with the Palace of Culture and Science in the background, in Warsaw, Poland. The year-round light garden opened on Thursday, featuring illuminated plant and butterfly installations and interactive projections that respond to visitors' movements. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)