2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference kicks off in Tianjin

The opening ceremony of the 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference in North China's Tianjin Municipality on October 16, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the organizers





The 2026 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference opened in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday and is being attended by guests from government officials, diplomatic envoys, and personnel from international organizations and educational institutes from all round the world.Under the theme “TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training): Co-Embracing Change, Co- Forging Standards, Co-Creating Future,”, the conference brings together global participants to discuss the transformation and future direction of vocational and technical education.According to the organizers, the event features five main sessions – — the opening ceremony, plenary session, ministerial roundtable, parallel sessions, and closing ceremony – — as well as three side events: the 10th anniversary symposium of Luban Workshops, a special exhibition on Chinese vocational education, and the finals of the World Vocational Colleges Skills Competition.This year’s skill competition has reached a new record scale, covering 78 countries across five continents, with a total of 9,391 teams and 36,000 participants, according to the organizers. In addition to the original four overseas divisions, an Oceania division has been newly added. The competition has also introduced a Chinese traditional craftsmanship.During the competition, contestants demonstrated the unique value and appeal of vocational education through high-level skills competitions.A major highlight of the conference is the official release of a framework of world vocational education standards, which is led and promoted by China in its development,Based on China's vocational education practices and drawing on the experience of countries around the world, the world-first "Framework of World Vocational and Technical Education Standards" covers key areas of global concern in vocational education, including values, systems, governance, support and measures.The organizers said the framework is expected towill strengthen international exchanges and cooperation in vocational education, helping take China’s engagement with the world in this field from a stage of personnel exchanges, to a stage of project cooperation, and now to a upgraded stage of standard leadership.The conference, which will last until Saturday, is jointly hosted by China's Ministry of Education, the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, and the Tianjin municipal government.Global Times