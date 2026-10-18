Job fairs held in various cities across China

An employer explains job information to jobseekers at a job fair in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Job fairs are held in various cities across China, connecting jobseekers with potential employers and creating opportunities for both. (Photo by Song Haicun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a view at a job fair in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Job fairs are held in various cities across China, connecting jobseekers with potential employers and creating opportunities for both. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A jobseeker goes through job information at a job fair in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Job fairs are held in various cities across China, connecting jobseekers with potential employers and creating opportunities for both. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)