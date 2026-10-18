Fifth Congress of Chinese Archaeology concludes in China's Shanxi

A delegate delivers a speech during the fifth Congress of Chinese Archaeology in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The congress under the theme of "Archaeology: The Past and the Future" concluded here on Saturday.The three-day congress drew hundreds of archaeologists from home and abroad, featuring keynote speeches and 28 parallel sessions, with more than 570 academic presentations and 22 public lectures. (Xinhua/Li He)

A delegate delivers a speech during the fifth Congress of Chinese Archaeology in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The congress under the theme of "Archaeology: The Past and the Future" concluded here on Saturday. The three-day congress drew hundreds of archaeologists from home and abroad, featuring keynote speeches and 28 parallel sessions, with more than 570 academic presentations and 22 public lectures. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo shows a parallel session held to mark the 100th anniversary of the excavation of the Xiyin site in Xiaxian County during the Fifth Congress of Chinese Archaeology in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The congress under the theme of "Archaeology: The Past and the Future" concluded here on Saturday. The three-day congress drew hundreds of archaeologists from home and abroad, featuring keynote speeches and 28 parallel sessions, with more than 570 academic presentations and 22 public lectures. (Xinhua/Li He)

Experts and scholars view recovered relics at the Xiyin site in Xiaxian County in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The congress under the theme of "Archaeology: The Past and the Future" concluded here on Saturday. The three-day congress drew hundreds of archaeologists from home and abroad, featuring keynote speeches and 28 parallel sessions, with more than 570 academic presentations and 22 public lectures. (Xinhua/Li He)