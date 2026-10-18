25th China Shanghai Int'l Arts Festival held in Shanghai

The opening performance of the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the inaugural concert of the Shanghai Grand Opera House is staged in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 17, 2026. The arts festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until Nov. 15. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The opening performance of the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the inaugural concert of the Shanghai Grand Opera House is staged in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 17, 2026. The arts festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until Nov. 15. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The opening performance of the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the inaugural concert of the Shanghai Grand Opera House is staged in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 17, 2026. The arts festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until Nov. 15. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The opening performance of the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival and the inaugural concert of the Shanghai Grand Opera House is staged in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 17, 2026. The arts festival kicked off here on Saturday, and will last until Nov. 15. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)