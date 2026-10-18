Workers prepare for winter irrigation in Shannan section of afforestation project in China's Xizang

Maintenance and protection workers carry out pest and disease control operations in the Shannan section of an afforestation project covering mountainous regions between Lhasa and Shannan, in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2026.

Maintenance and protection workers maintain an irrigation facility in the Shannan section of an afforestation project covering mountainous regions between Lhasa and Shannan, in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2026.

A maintenance and protection worker carries out pruning operations in the Shannan section of an afforestation project covering mountainous regions between Lhasa and Shannan, in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2026.

A maintenance and protection worker builds a water retention pit in the Shannan section of an afforestation project covering mountainous regions between Lhasa and Shannan, in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 17, 2026.