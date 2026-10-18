21st Century Maritime Silk Road Local Government Cooperation and International Friendship Cities Dialogue opens in Fuzhou

A staff member helps a foreign participant of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Local Government Cooperation and International Friendship Cities Dialogue put on a bracelet made of jasmine flowers at a Fujian intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Local Government Cooperation and International Friendship Cities Dialogue held in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A participant of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Local Government Cooperation and International Friendship Cities Dialogue takes photos of a hand puppet play in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Participants of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Local Government Cooperation and International Friendship Cities Dialogue watch the making process of jasmine tea at a Fujian intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)