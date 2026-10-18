Guizhou improves elderly care services for local seniors

The elderly dance at a senior care facility in Wudang District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2026. In recent years, Guizhou has been continuously improving its elderly care service system, with many places upgrading community-based elderly care service stations to provide heartwarming services such as community meal aid, free health consultations, and cultural and recreational activities. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

The elderly dine at a community canteen of Ximen Street in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2026. In recent years, Guizhou has been continuously improving its elderly care service system, with many places upgrading community-based elderly care service stations to provide heartwarming services such as community meal aid, free health consultations, and cultural and recreational activities. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

The elderly participate in a fun game at a community of Wudang District in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 16, 2026. In recent years, Guizhou has been continuously improving its elderly care service system, with many places upgrading community-based elderly care service stations to provide heartwarming services such as community meal aid, free health consultations, and cultural and recreational activities. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)