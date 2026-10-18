Guests experience charm of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing

Guests experience Tianhe Lingshu large model during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2026. Guests from home and abroad have gathered together to experience and feel the charm of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 and the Beijing International Traditional Healthcare Exhibition, which kicked off here on Saturday and Friday respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A staff member introduces the Smart Shared Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Pharmacy System to guests during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2026. Guests from home and abroad have gathered together to experience and feel the charm of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 and the Beijing International Traditional Healthcare Exhibition, which kicked off here on Saturday and Friday respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Technicians from Tongrentang, a leading Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) producer and retailer in China, demonstrate hand-made pharmaceutical skills during the Beijing International Traditional Healthcare Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2026. Guests from home and abroad have gathered together to experience and feel the charm of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 and the Beijing International Traditional Healthcare Exhibition, which kicked off here on Saturday and Friday respectively. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Guests interact with an embodied robot providing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) services during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2026. Guests from home and abroad have gathered together to experience and feel the charm of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) during World Conference on Traditional Medicine 2026 and the Beijing International Traditional Healthcare Exhibition, which kicked off here on Saturday and Friday respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)