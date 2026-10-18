Desert self-driving event kicks off in Zhongwei, China's Ningxia

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows vehicles gathering at the Shapotou scenic area in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Marking the beginning of a desert self-driving event, a ceremony was held here on Saturday, gathering more than 500 vehicles for self-driving tours and over 1,000 tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Tengger Desert in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Marking the beginning of a desert self-driving event, a ceremony was held here on Saturday, gathering more than 500 vehicles for self-driving tours and over 1,000 tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows vehicles driving at the Shapotou scenic area in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Marking the beginning of a desert self-driving event, a ceremony was held here on Saturday, gathering more than 500 vehicles for self-driving tours and over 1,000 tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows vehicles driving at the Shapotou scenic area in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Marking the beginning of a desert self-driving event, a ceremony was held here on Saturday, gathering more than 500 vehicles for self-driving tours and over 1,000 tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)