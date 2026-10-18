Two tiger parks collaborate to conserve Siberian tigers in Heilongjiang

A tourist takes photos of Siberian tigers vying for food from inside a protective sightseeing vehicle at the Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 15, 2026. The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park and the Siberian Tiger Park, both located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have been collaborating to conserve Siberian tigers through rewilding training, conservation research and public engagement. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2026 shows Siberian tigers at the Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park in Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park and the Siberian Tiger Park, both located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have been collaborating to conserve Siberian tigers through rewilding training, conservation research and public engagement. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Siberian tigers attempt to catch live animals served as their food at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 16, 2026. The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park and the Siberian Tiger Park, both located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have been collaborating to conserve Siberian tigers through rewilding training, conservation research and public engagement. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Tourists interact with a Siberian tiger at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 16, 2026. The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park and the Siberian Tiger Park, both located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have been collaborating to conserve Siberian tigers through rewilding training, conservation research and public engagement. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)