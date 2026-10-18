PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: flower decoration themed on 2026 APEC "China Year" in Shenzhen
By Xinhua Published: Oct 18, 2026 09:02 AM
This photo shows a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC China Year, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo shows a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)


People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC China Year, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)


People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC China Year, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)


People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC China Year, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)