This photo shows a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

People pose for photos with a flower decoration themed on the 2026 APEC "China Year," in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 17, 2026. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)