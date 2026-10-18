2026 Fall Floral Mum Show held in Canada

People visit the 2026 Fall Floral Mum Show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2026. Featuring over 200 chrysanthemum varieties and more than 100,000 on-site blooms, the annual show kicked off here on Saturday and will last until Oct. 25. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view a floral installation during the 2026 Fall Floral Mum Show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2026. Featuring over 200 chrysanthemum varieties and more than 100,000 on-site blooms, the annual show kicked off here on Saturday and will last until Oct. 25. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view a floral installation during the 2026 Fall Floral Mum Show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2026. Featuring over 200 chrysanthemum varieties and more than 100,000 on-site blooms, the annual show kicked off here on Saturday and will last until Oct. 25. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view a floral installation during the 2026 Fall Floral Mum Show in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2026. Featuring over 200 chrysanthemum varieties and more than 100,000 on-site blooms, the annual show kicked off here on Saturday and will last until Oct. 25. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)