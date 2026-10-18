RAW PALEO Warsaw Dog Run held in Poland

A participant interacts with her dog at the RAW PALEO Warsaw Dog Run in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 17, 2026. Organized by the Warsaw Marathon Foundation, the event featured a roughly 5-kilometer canicross race for human-dog teams and an orienteering walk with dogs. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A participant runs with her dog during the RAW PALEO Warsaw Dog Run in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 17, 2026. Organized by the Warsaw Marathon Foundation, the event featured a roughly 5-kilometer canicross race for human-dog teams and an orienteering walk with dogs. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Participants run with their dogs during the RAW PALEO Warsaw Dog Run in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 17, 2026. Organized by the Warsaw Marathon Foundation, the event featured a roughly 5-kilometer canicross race for human-dog teams and an orienteering walk with dogs. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Participants pose for a photo with their dogs on the podium at the RAW PALEO Warsaw Dog Run in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 17, 2026. Organized by the Warsaw Marathon Foundation, the event featured a roughly 5-kilometer canicross race for human-dog teams and an orienteering walk with dogs. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)