Ceramic exhibition held in St. Petersburg, Russia

Photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows creative ceramic works at the ceramic exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted a two-day ceramics exhibition. More than 150 artists from over 20 cities across Russia showcase their creative ceramic works. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Visitors check ceramic works during a ceramics exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 17, 2026. The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted a two-day ceramics exhibition. More than 150 artists from over 20 cities across Russia showcase their creative ceramic works. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Visitors check ceramic works during a ceramics exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 17, 2026. The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted a two-day ceramics exhibition. More than 150 artists from over 20 cities across Russia showcase their creative ceramic works. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Photo shows a general view of a ceramics exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 17, 2026. The Russian city of St. Petersburg hosted a two-day ceramics exhibition. More than 150 artists from over 20 cities across Russia showcase their creative ceramic works. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)