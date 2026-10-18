47th Rolex Middle Sea Race held in Valletta, Malta

Yachts are seen sailing from the Grand Harbour of Malta, port of Valletta, during the 47th Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Yachts are seen sailing from the Grand Harbour of Malta, port of Valletta, during the 47th Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Yachts are seen sailing from the Grand Harbour of Malta, port of Valletta, during the 47th Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Yachts are seen sailing from the Grand Harbour of Malta, port of Valletta, during the 47th Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)