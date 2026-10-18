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Palestinian farmers stopped at Israeli checkpoint during olive harvest in West Bank
By Xinhua Published: Oct 18, 2026 10:56 AM
Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)


Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)


Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinian farmers are seen at an Israeli military checkpoint after the forces prevented them from harvesting olives at their lands, in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, in the West Bank, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)