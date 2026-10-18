"Legends of Kung Fu 2026" Int'l Chinese Martial Arts Festival held in Russia

Eleonora Tzitzar competes during the Wushu apparatus event at "Legends of Kung Fu 2026" International Chinese Martial Arts Festival in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Roman Nikitin competes during the Wushu apparatus event at "Legends of Kung Fu 2026" International Chinese Martial Arts Festival in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the Health Qigong event at "Legends of Kung Fu 2026" International Chinese Martial Arts Festival in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the Health Qigong event at "Legends of Kung Fu 2026" International Chinese Martial Arts Festival in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)