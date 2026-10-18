Sri Lanka restores power transmission system after nationwide outage

An inoperative traffic light is seen during a nationwide outage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 17, 2026. Sri Lanka's power transmission system has been fully restored following a nationwide outage earlier on Saturday, the National System Operator (NSO) said. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

A roadside stall is seen with lights off during a nationwide outage, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 17, 2026. Sri Lanka's power transmission system has been fully restored following a nationwide outage earlier on Saturday, the National System Operator (NSO) said. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)