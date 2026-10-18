Over 2,000 arrested during protests across France on Saturday

Law enforcement officers are seen during a protest in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2026. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Saturday that about 550,000 people took part in the protests across France. According to French media reports, the demonstrations brought together farmers, climate activists, trade unions and students, expressing demands on fuel prices, the cost of living, education and public services. (Photo: Xinhua)

More than 2,000 people have been arrested during violent protests across France on Saturday, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Sunday.In a post on social media platform X, Nunez said that protests in some cities continued late into Saturday night, adding that investigations were underway to identify the perpetrators of the violent acts and bring them to justice.More than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured in the violence so far, he said, citing provisional figures.Material damage was considerable, affecting several hundred businesses, he said."Demonstrating is a fundamental right. Causing disorder through coordinated violence is not," Nunez said.Around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on Saturday. Numerous attacks on public buildings, police stations and businesses were reported during the demonstrations.