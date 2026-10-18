Holiday welcome

As Hong Kong observes the Chongyang Festival holiday, travelers cross the Huanggang Port border into Shenzhen on October 18, 2026. This was the first public holiday for the port since it reopened after renovations. Photo: VCG
Ahead of the approaching Chongyang Festival, a primary school teacher works on a leaf carving with the theme ...
Qingdao port busy handling goods for export during Spring Festival holiday
Nearly 1,000 seniors dine together and watch performances in a village in Wuzhou, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous ...