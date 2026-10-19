Macron vows legal action against perpetrators of violence in France protests

Demonstrators face off with law enforcement officers during a protest in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2026. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday vowed legal action against those responsible for violence during protests across the country on Saturday."Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse," Macron said in a televised address, pledging judicial proceedings over offenses committed during the violence.He voiced support for law enforcement officers, elected officials and shopkeepers affected by the violence, adding that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit Monday to mobilize "the fastest possible assistance" and support those affected.He called on the government to draw all the lessons from Saturday's violence, particularly regarding intelligence gathering and anticipation, to ensure such incidents "cannot happen again."

Law enforcement officers are seen during a protest in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2026. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Saturday that about 550,000 people took part in the protests across France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

Meanwhile, Macron said he understood the "deep anxiety" expressed by young people in recent weeks at high schools and universities, adding that over the coming week, the government would work with students, teachers, trade unions, employers' organizations and officials to develop responses to young people's concerns.Macron said the protests also reflected public concerns over the cost of living and fuel prices. He said the government was doing its utmost to address the key issue of residents' purchasing power.Around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on Saturday. According to local media reports, the demonstrations brought together farmers, climate activists, trade unions and students, who voiced demands concerning fuel prices, the cost of living, education and public services.

A demonstrator reacts during a protest in Paris, France, Oct. 17, 2026. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Saturday that about 550,000 people took part in the protests across France. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests, which were marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday. A total of 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously.Since September, France has witnessed multiple rounds of mass student protests demanding better educational conditions.