Trump endorses Netanyahu for re-election as Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, nine days before Israel's parliamentary elections.In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was giving Netanyahu his "Complete and Total Endorsement" in the upcoming election.Trump described Netanyahu as a "Great Warrior Prime Minister" and a key U.S. partner in confronting Iran, saying that the United States might have to handle the task itself if Netanyahu were not re-elected."If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote.Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support in a post on X.Trump told U.S. news outlet Axios in a phone interview on Sunday that he had begun planning the endorsement earlier this week.Asked whether he could work with another Israeli leader, Trump said: "Maybe I will, maybe I won't. Who wants to take the chance?"Israel is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 27, the country's first national vote since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.Trump's endorsement came as Netanyahu faces a closely contested election. Most polls show his coalition falling short of the 61 seats needed to form a government, according to Axios.