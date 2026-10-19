Hainan Free Trade Port positioned as hub for Chinese semiconductors, chips going global

A staff member tests chips at a workshop in Hainan Hangxin High-Tech Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2026. Leveraging policy benefits and incentives, the Hainan Free Trade Port, under the island-wide special customs operations, is committed to building itself into a hub for Chinese semiconductors and chips to go global. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member sorts out defective chip products at a workshop in Hainan Hangxin High-Tech Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2026. Leveraging policy benefits and incentives, the Hainan Free Trade Port, under the island-wide special customs operations, is committed to building itself into a hub for Chinese semiconductors and chips to go global. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member monitors chip production at a workshop in Hainan Hangxin High-Tech Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2026. Leveraging policy benefits and incentives, the Hainan Free Trade Port, under the island-wide special customs operations, is committed to building itself into a hub for Chinese semiconductors and chips to go global. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo shows audio microphone chips at a workshop in Hainan Hangxin High-Tech Industrial Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 18, 2026. Leveraging policy benefits and incentives, the Hainan Free Trade Port, under the island-wide special customs operations, is committed to building itself into a hub for Chinese semiconductors and chips to go global. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)