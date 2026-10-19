Highlights of Amsterdam Marathon

Lemi Berhanu of Ethiopia displays his trophy on the awarding podium after winning the men's race of the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2026. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Buze Diriba of Ethiopia celebrates after winning the women's race of the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2026. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Buze Diriba of Ethiopia is pictured on the podium after winning the women's race of the Amsterdam

Lemi Berhanu (C) of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2026. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Participants run during the Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 18, 2026. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)