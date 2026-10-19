People participate in early voting ahead of US midterm elections

A woman fills out her ballot at a polling station in Bangor, Maine, the United States, on Oct. 16, 2026, days before the U.S. midterm elections, which falls on Nov. 3. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People fill out their ballots at a polling station in Bangor, Maine, the United States, on Oct. 16, 2026, days before the U.S. midterm elections, which falls on Nov. 3. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A man fills out his ballot at a polling station in Bangor, Maine, the United States, on Oct. 16, 2026, days before the U.S. midterm elections, which falls on Nov. 3. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People fill out their ballots at a polling station in Bangor, Maine, the United States, on Oct. 16, 2026, days before the U.S. midterm elections, which falls on Nov. 3. (Xinhua/Li Rui)