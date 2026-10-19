Autumn scenery in Mudanjiang, China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at sunrise at the Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the autumn scenery at the Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This stacked composite photo taken on Oct. 7, 2026 shows the autumn scenery under the Milky Way at the Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2026 shows the autumn scenery around a volcanic crater at the Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)