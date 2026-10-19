PHOTO / WORLD
Vintage car show held at Fort Totten in New York
By Xinhua Published: Oct 19, 2026 10:18 AM
People view an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People view an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)


A man views an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A man views an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)



A man views an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A man views an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)



People view an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People view an exhibit during a vintage car show at Fort Totten in New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2026. An annual vintage car show to greet autumn was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)