2026 Festival of Lights held in Berlin, Germany

The illuminated law faculty building of Humboldt University of Berlin is pictured during the 2026 Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 18, 2026. The festival was held here from Oct. 9 to 18. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People enjoy a light show during the 2026 Festival of Lights at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 18, 2026. The festival was held here from Oct. 9 to 18. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People enjoy a light show during the 2026 Festival of Lights at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 18, 2026. The festival was held here from Oct. 9 to 18. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

The illuminated Berlin State Opera is pictured during the 2026 Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 18, 2026. The festival was held here from Oct. 9 to 18. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)