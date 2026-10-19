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Catrina-shaped ice creams popular in Mexico City ahead of Day of the Dead
By Xinhua Published: Oct 19, 2026 10:21 AM
A man holds a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A man holds a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)


A woman hands over a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A woman hands over a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)



A customer holds a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A customer holds a Catrina-shaped ice cream in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)



A Catrina-shaped ice cream is seen in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A Catrina-shaped ice cream is seen in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 17, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, an ice cream shop in Mexico City has introduced Catrina-shaped ice creams, attracting many local residents and tourists. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)