Baoxing County in SW China develops panda-themed eco-tourism

A giant panda is pictured at a panda-themed camp in Baoxing County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Baoxing County, a core giant panda habitat, has leveraged its panda resources to develop panda-themed eco-tourism featuring study tours and homestays. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Tourists view a giant panda at a panda-themed camp in Baoxing County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Baoxing County, a core giant panda habitat, has leveraged its panda resources to develop panda-themed eco-tourism featuring study tours and homestays. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at a panda-themed camp in Baoxing County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Baoxing County, a core giant panda habitat, has leveraged its panda resources to develop panda-themed eco-tourism featuring study tours and homestays. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A giant panda is pictured at a panda-themed camp in Baoxing County, Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 17, 2026. Baoxing County, a core giant panda habitat, has leveraged its panda resources to develop panda-themed eco-tourism featuring study tours and homestays. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)